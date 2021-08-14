Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Keith Crandell Sells 1,412 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TWST opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
