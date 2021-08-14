Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Keith Crandell Sells 1,412 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWST opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

