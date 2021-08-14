U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.93. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 30,079 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

