U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.90 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce $92.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.80 million to $93.00 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $44.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

