Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 99.3% in July

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 741,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,905,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ubiquitech Software stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About Ubiquitech Software
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.