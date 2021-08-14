Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 99.3% in July

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 741,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,905,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

