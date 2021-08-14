UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €28.50 Price Target

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ETR GBF opened at €28.80 ($33.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.65. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of €13.98 ($16.45) and a 52-week high of €33.24 ($39.11). The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

