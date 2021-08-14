UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Proximus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

