UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 111.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,687 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in UDR were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

