UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 80.60 ($1.05). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.05), with a volume of 552,213 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is -2.88%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

