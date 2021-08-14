Unicly Hashmasks Collection Hits One Day Volume of $32.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00153588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.75 or 0.99756546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00875451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

