United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend by 89.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

