United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $193.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

