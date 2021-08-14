Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

UBX opened at $3.48 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $191.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.