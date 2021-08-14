Unity Software (NYSE:U) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion and a PE ratio of -111.09.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock valued at $117,298,325.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.