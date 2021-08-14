Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

