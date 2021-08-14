Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 81,700.0% in July

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, an increase of 81,700.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,078,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Univec stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

