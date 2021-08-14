Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.10.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.20. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $205.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
