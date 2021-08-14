Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.10.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.20. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $205.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

