US Capital Advisors Lowers American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Hold

US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK opened at $178.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

