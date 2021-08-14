US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.64.

USFD stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in US Foods by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,075,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 664,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

