Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vale worth $83,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 31,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after buying an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6,617.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vale by 86.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,581,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

VALE stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.