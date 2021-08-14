Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 90.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $81,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 256,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

