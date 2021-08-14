Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 5,149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.