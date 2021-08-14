Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Exela Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

