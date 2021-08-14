Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

