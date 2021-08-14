Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

SNY stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

