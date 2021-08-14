Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,407 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $242.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.