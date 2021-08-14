VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Acquired by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 681,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,583. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.