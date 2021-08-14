Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 361,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.60. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

