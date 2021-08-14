Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO remained flat at $$244.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 384,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.