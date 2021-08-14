Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $242.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

