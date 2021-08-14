Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.