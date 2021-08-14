Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.