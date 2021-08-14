Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.08. The company had a trading volume of 82,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,184. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

