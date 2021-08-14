Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $518.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Vasta Platform by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Vasta Platform by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

