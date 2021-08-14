Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

VEEV traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.80. 774,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.19, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

