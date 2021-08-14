Venus Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $38.25 or 0.00081621 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $406.62 million and $115.96 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,836.28 or 0.99950981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013648 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,631,509 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

