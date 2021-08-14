Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $395.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,517.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,262 shares of company stock worth $3,423,076. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $171,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

