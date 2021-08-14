Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

VERA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of VERA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($12.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $213,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,475,000.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

