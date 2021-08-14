Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,732 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Veracyte by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 364,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,459. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.