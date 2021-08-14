VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $4.50 million and $435,083.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00317654 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.66 or 0.00946061 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

