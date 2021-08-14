Veriti Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

