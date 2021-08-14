Veriti Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

