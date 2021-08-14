Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Workday by 18.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 22.2% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 10.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.79. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.08 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

