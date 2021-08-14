Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $362.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

