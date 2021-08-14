Veriti Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $517.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

