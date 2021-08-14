Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 164,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,881,177.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,632,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,404. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $53.43 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

