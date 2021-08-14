Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

