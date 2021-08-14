Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 96.8% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,702,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The stock has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

