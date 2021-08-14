Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. United Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.37. The company had a trading volume of 651,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,325. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

