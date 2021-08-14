Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $159.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

