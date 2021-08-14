Versor Investments LP Invests $486,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 284.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,397. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

